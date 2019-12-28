ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot inside a car with a 6-year-old near him in north St. Louis City.
Police said four people, including a child, were inside a car in the 5100 block of St. Louis Ave around 9:45 p.m. Friday when a silver Sedan pulled up to their vehicle.
The occupant, or occupants, of the Sedan then fired shots at the four victims, hitting a 20-year-old man in the stomach.
The suspect vehicle then left the area.
Officers met the victims at a hospital where the 20-year-old was listed in stable condition.
The three other occupants were not injured.
The drive-by shooting happened in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
No other information was released.
