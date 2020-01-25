BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found shot in Barnhart, Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot in the 7000 block of Albermarle Court in Barnhart shortly after 12 p.m. One of the victims is believed to be seriously injured.
Investigators think there may be four possible suspects connected to the shooting.
All suspects reportedly left the area in a black truck.
Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
This is a developing situation. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
