MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four suspects are on the run after breaking into a beauty store in Maplewood overnight.
Officers were called to Nu Fashion Beauty in the 7300 block of Manchester Road just before 1 a.m. Monday for an alarm that was sounding. When authorities arrived, they found broken glass in the front door.
According to the Maplewood Police Department, the suspects entered the store and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspects then drove from the store in a white painted sedan.
No other information regarding the burglary or suspects has been released.
