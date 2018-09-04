ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three men are on the run after an armed carjacking and pursuit in north St. Louis County overnight.
Officials said the suspects forced a man out of a car and pistol-whipped him on San Remo in Spanish Lake during the early morning hours Tuesday. The suspects then took off with his car.
Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it down Bellefontaine Road and onto Interstate 70, where it eventually exited at Salisbury. After exiting the interstate, the car struck a fence near a school and the suspects ran from the area.
No other details have been released.
