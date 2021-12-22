Suspects lead police on chase through St. Louis City, Metro East

STATE PARK PLACE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken into custody after a police chase in St. Louis ended in the Metro East Tuesday night.
At 11 p.m., police said they spotted suspects inside a white Jeep that were wanted for a carjacking in St. Louis City. The driver of the Jeep led police on a chase that ended near College and VFW Road in State Park.
Four people bailed from the Jeep but police were able to arrested three suspects.
