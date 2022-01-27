Suspects lead police on chase through Illinois, Missouri; 2 arrested

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects lead police on an hourlong chase from Illinois into Missouri overnight.
The chase started before 4 a.m. in Sauget, Illinois. A News 4 photographer caught part of the police chase on his dash camera. During the pursuit, the driver crossed the Mississippi River and entered St. Louis.
The driver ended the chase at an apartment complex on Tyrell Drive in Jennings. Police took a woman and man into custody.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.