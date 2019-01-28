HOUSTON (KMOV.com) -- Several police officers were shot in Houston Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.
According to police, the officers were in the 7800 block of Harding, a neighborhood in southeast Houston.
HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted "We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers.”
Police later tweeted that five officers were hit and had been taken to local hospitals.
At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019
According to the CBS station in Houston, one was taken by Life Flight. The other four went by ambulance.
Police later said two suspects were dead.
