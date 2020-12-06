ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- A suspect who was shot by officers after robbing a store in Jennings and his alleged accomplice have been charged.
Collis Lee and Diven Steed, both 25, are charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Lee is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Just past 9:30 a.m., police say Lee and Steed entered the O'Reilly's Auto Parts on Jennings Station Road, showed guns and demanded money. A store employee was pistol-whipped during the robbery, police said.
The men then sped off in a stolen white Nissan Altima after stealing cash and went east on Jennings Station. Lee was the driver, police say. While trying to turn south on the on Halls Ferry, the suspects struck a concrete barrier before crashing into the lead car of a funeral procession.
Police said a family inside the funeral car was injured.
After the crash, the men jumped out the Altima and ran. Lee was quickly arrested; police say he had two handguns on him.
Sted ran from the scene with a semi-automatic rifle, police say, and was shot by an officer. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is still hospitalized in stable condition, police say.
Officers also recovered a long gun from the suspects. Police later learned the Altima was reported stolen on October 19.
The 36-year-old officer who fired the gun was not injured. He has nine years of law enforcement experience.
Both men are being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.
