ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County have arrested 3 people following a home invasion and assault in Warren County.
Authorities arrested a third suspect Monday night after a pursuit in St. Charles County.
The armed and dangerous suspect opened fire on officers at W. Meyer Road in a stolen truck from the New Melle area. Officers returned fire and the suspect was injured and was taken to a local hospital.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said they spiked one of the tires, which ended the pursuit.
One police vehicle was hit during the gunfire, but all the officers are okay, police said.
Police are investigating the possibility of houses being hit when they went through the city.
The other two suspects were taken into custody following a standoff Monday.
The three were wanted in connection to a home invasion in Warren County, and reportedly stole a car and an assault on a Wright City police officer.
"Shortly after the home invasion, the suspects of course fled the scene and a Wright City officer observed them, during which time he tried to initiate traffic stop," said Val Joyner with St. Charles County police.
Police in Wright City said they spotted the suspects around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect in the stolen car fired a shot at officers, which struck the patrol car and ruptured the fuel line, disabling it. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle.
St. Charles County officers tracked the suspects to a house west of New Melle, on Highway D and Brinkley Lane around 4:30 a.m.
The two suspects were taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
However, officers believed an undetermined number of suspects remained inside and were on scene until 2 p.m., when they were satisfied no one else was inside the residence.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3000.
