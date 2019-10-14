ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are in custody after a bi-country chase overnight.
Police said there was an armed carjacking in Berkeley and officers spotted the stolen car in St. Louis County and began chasing it along Interstate 44. The pursuit eventually ended along Interstate 44 near St. Clair, Missouri around 2 a.m. Monday.
No other information regarding the carjacking or pursuit has been released.
