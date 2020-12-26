O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Robbery and assault suspects were arrested Saturday night in O'Fallon, Missouri with the help of SWAT team.
Officials with the St. Charles Police Department said SWAT officers were deployed to the area of Woodcrest Boulevard and Merribook Lane off of Highway K for barricaded subjects. All eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.
There were no hostages at any point but police said the assault was victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.