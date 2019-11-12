CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a vehicle was stolen in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.
St. Louis County police told News 4 they initially received a call from a person around 8:50 a.m. that an infant was inside a running vehicle when it was stolen from the 10100 block of Duke Drive.
Officers went to the area and were able to find the stolen vehicle. They then chased it to the 1400 block of Trampe Avenue, where the vehicle crashed into a home, according to police.
"I heard a big boom, looked over, and there was a car just rushing toward me," Jorden Yetter said who almost got hit.
Police said the owner started the car to warm it up and went back in the house when the suspects stole it.
Authorities said despite the initial report, an infant was not found in the vehicle and their further investigation revealed the child was not in the car at the time of theft.
No other information has been released.
