CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a vehicle was stolen in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.
St. Louis County police told News 4 they initially received a call from a person around 8:50 a.m. that an infant was inside a running vehicle when it was stolen from the 10100 block of Duke Drive.
Officers went to the area and were able to locate the stolen vehicle. They then chased it to the 1400 Trampe Avenue, where the vehicle drove into a home, according to police.
Authorities said an infant was not found in the vehicle and their further investigation revealed the child was not in the car at the time of theft.
No other information has been released.
