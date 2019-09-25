CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody after a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led police on a chase in north St. Louis County Wednesday.
The chase began around 9:45 a.m. after police spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Santa Maria Apartments in Hazelwood. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it attempted to hit a police officer who was on foot, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.
The vehicle then went to the area of Interstate 270 and Lindbergh before eventually going to the 50 block of Williams Boulevard, where the suspects ran from the vehicle.
Police said the suspect vehicle had a tire blow out during the chase.
The suspects, a man and woman, were then taken into custody. A source told News 4 police are searching the area for a weapon.
Officers from Hazelwood were seen in the area where the police chase ended.
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, the U-Haul was from Arizona but was stolen out of St. Louis.
