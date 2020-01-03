ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a stolen car crashed Friday.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Scott Avenue for a report of a person who had been robbed at gunpoint. Police then found the suspect vehicle at North Broadway and East Taylor in far north St. Louis, where it had crashed into a semi-truck and Metro Bus stop, according to a lieutenant at the crash scene.
The lieutenant told News 4's Venton Blandin officers chased the vehicle prior to the crash. The lieutenant also said the car was stolen.
Following the crash, two suspects allegedly attempted to run from officers but were taken into custody. No other suspects are believed to be on the run.
Medical crews were called to the area to treat the suspects but no other injuries were reported, according to the lieutenant on scene.
This story will be updated as information develops.
