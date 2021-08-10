ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two kids were injured during a shooting in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood Monday.
According to police, two children, ages 9 and 5, and a man were injured when shots were fired in the 5200 block of Alabama shortly after 12 p.m. The man told police he walked out his front door and was immediately confronted by two men who were both armed with guns. The suspects started firing at the 41-year-old and he ran back into his home.
Several gunshots entered the home and struck the two children. The man suffered a graze wound in the shooting. All three shooting victims were listed in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.
A 19-year-old and a 25-year-old were later taken into custody in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. in relation to the shooting. Their names have not been released. St. Louis police said they are applying for warrants against the men.
