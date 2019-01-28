ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are in custody after a Monday morning police chase.
The chase reportedly started in St. Ann just after 10 a.m. when police ran the plate and discovered it could be connected to a narcotics case.
The chase began south on Interstate 170 and eventually ended at a QuikTrip at Interstate 170 and Page.
A News 4 photographer at the QuikTrip when the chase ended saw a damaged St. Ann police car. Details regarding how the vehicle was damaged has not been disclosed.
This story will be updated when more details are known.
