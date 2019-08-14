ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are in custody after an attempted armed robbery in south St. Louis.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to investigate suspicious activity outside of the CVS on Gravois Avenue, near River Des Peres Boulevard.
According to police, the suspects attempted to rob the CVS and a clerk was injured in the process.
No other information has been disclosed.
