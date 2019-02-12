ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An elderly woman was carjacked in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of St. Louis Monday.
She was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Ave.
According to police, the woman was exiting her vehicle when an unknown man approached her and demanded her keys. After refusing to hand over her keys, the suspect showed a gun, at which point the woman activated her vehicle’s panic alarm.
The suspect then grabbed the woman’s keys from her hand, entered the vehicle and drove from the area.
Just over six hours later, police spotted the victim’s vehicle on Broadway near Interstate 55. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle and it eventually stopped near Mott and Pennsylvania, where four people ran from it.
Following a brief foot chase, all four suspects were taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
Editor's note: Police orginally said the carjacking victim was 95 years old but later said she was only 81.
