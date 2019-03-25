ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a police pursuit Monday morning.
St. Ann police confirmed to News 4 two suspects fled as police were trying to pull them over on drug and gun charges around 10:15 a.m. The suspects allegedly almost hit a police officer.
Police apprehended the suspects on West Florissant Road in the parking lot of a Kirspy Kreme near Interstate 270 and West Florissant about 15 minutes later.
No officers were injured during the incident.
No other information has been released.
