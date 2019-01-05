EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after two juveniles were shot in East. St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of McCasland Ave.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon told News 4 both victims are in non-life-threatening conditions but have been transported to St. Louis hospitals.
Chief Simon said the situation appears to be a dispute between two groups of minors shooting at each other.
Two suspects are in custody, police say.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.