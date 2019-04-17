ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 22-year-old man was shot in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The man was shot in the 3400 block of Meramec around 2:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital. Officers said he’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition.
Following the shooting, Officers were able to locate three suspects who were taken into custody near the 3300 block of Winnebago.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.