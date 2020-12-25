ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police were looking into a wanted car when someone from the inside fired shots at the officers in north St. Louis City Thursday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were looking into a suspect vehicle near Linton Avenue and Von Phul Street after 2:30 p.m. when at least one person from inside the car fired shots at the officers. This is just off of Interstate 70 in the College Hill neighborhood.
Officers returned fire and no one was injured. Officers eventually caught all the suspects and took them into custody with no injuries.
It's still unclear what crime the people were suspected of doing when officers approached them. It's also unclear how many people exactly were taken into custody but it's at least two people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.