ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a car hit a police vehicle early Wednesday near Forest Park.
According to police, the vehicle hit a police car around 4:40 a.m. as it was traveling on Wise from Macklind. Two men then ran from the area but were taken into custody.
The officers suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
