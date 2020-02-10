ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after a bi-state police chase ended in St. Louis overnight.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday police attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 3 in Venice. The vehicle crossed the McKinley Bridge a few minutes after the chase began and eventually ended in an alley near Leffingwell and James Cool Papa Bell in St. Louis. During the chase, the suspects' vehicle lost a wheel.
At least two suspects were taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
