BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has identified suspects in the homicide investigations of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City. Police said the suspects - a man and woman - were wanted for murder in South Carolina and were involved in a shootout there with police Monday.

Tyler Terry allegedly kills 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York, South Carolina. He is also a suspect in two other shootings on that date. Police say Adrienne Simpson drove the vehicle during the crimes. May 15, between 8-9 p.m.: Having driven to the St. Louis region from South Carolina, Terry and Simpson steal a license plate from a truck parked in the driveway of a St. Louis County home and put it on their car.

Having driven to the St. Louis region from South Carolina, Terry and Simpson steal a license plate from a truck parked in the driveway of a St. Louis County home and put it on their car. May 15, 10:50 p.m.: Terry and Simpson allegedly shoot Stanley and Barbara Goodkin in the 8200 block of Delmar. Barbara was fatally shot in the head, Stanley was shot in the chest, but his cell phone stopped the bullet.

Terry and Simpson allegedly shoot Stanley and Barbara Goodkin in the 8200 block of Delmar. Barbara was fatally shot in the head, Stanley was shot in the chest, but his cell phone stopped the bullet. May 15, shortly before midnight: Terry and Simpson reportedly shoot and kill Dr. Sergie Zacharev, of Town and Country, outside the Drury Inn at Eager Road and Brentwood while he is waiting for an Uber.

Terry and Simpson reportedly shoot and kill Dr. Sergie Zacharev, of Town and Country, outside the Drury Inn at Eager Road and Brentwood while he is waiting for an Uber. May 16: Terry and Simpson travel to north St. Louis to purchase drugs before leaving the region.

Terry and Simpson travel to north St. Louis to purchase drugs before leaving the region. May 17, 11 p.m.: Police in Chester, South Carolina attempt to stop Terry and Simpson’s vehicle, the same one connected to the St. Louis murders, and the suspects lead them on a high-speed chase while firing shots at officers. At the end conclusion of the chase, Simpson was arrested, but Terry fled into nearby woods. He has been on the run since then, and despite several sightings, he remains at large.

Police in Chester, South Carolina attempt to stop Terry and Simpson’s vehicle, the same one connected to the St. Louis murders, and the suspects lead them on a high-speed chase while firing shots at officers. At the end conclusion of the chase, Simpson was arrested, but Terry fled into nearby woods. He has been on the run since then, and despite several sightings, he remains at large. May 19: Simpson’s husband Eugene’s body is found on the side of a road in Great Falls, South Carolina. He had been missing since May 2.

Police identified the suspects as Adrienne Simpson, 34, and Tyler Terry, 26. Terry is charged with the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina on that date. Simpson is believed to also be connected to the three South Carolina crimes and allegedly drove the vehicle during Hardin’s murder. A body found in Great Falls, South Carolina on Wednesday was identified as Simpson’s 33-year-old husband Eugene Simpson. Authorities have not said how he died. He had been reported missing May 2.

The St. Louis shootings happened Saturday night. Police said by Sunday they found information that connected the wanted vehicle, via stolen license plate information, to a location in north St. Louis, where the suspects went to buy drugs. At some point after that purchase, the pair left the St. Louis region and drove back to South Carolina. Around 11 p.m. Monday, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Terry and Simpson led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and spanned more than 20 miles. During the chase, the suspects allegedly fired shots at deputies, striking at least two law enforcement vehicles, according to WSOC-TV. Deputies fired back at the suspects’ car, but it is not known if anyone inside was struck by the return fire.

The suspects’ car eventually crashed on Highway 9 in Chester County. Simpson, who was driving, was arrested at the scene but Terry ran off into the woods. He has not been found as of Thursday morning.

"We cannot find a tie to either one of these people to St. Louis. From now what it appears, this modern day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crime in South Carolina then travel across the country," Joseph Spiess, Jr., chief of the Brentwood Police Department, said of the suspects. "What they did between South Carolina and Missouri, we do not know."

Spiess said the murders of Dr. Sergie Zacharev in Brentwood and Barbara Goodkin in University City were motivated by robbery. There were no connections between either of the victims or the suspects.

"This is a very isolated series of events. It's not like we have sociopaths - psychopaths - running around, shooting people, doing robberies everyday," Spiess said. "It is certainly scary but it is a very isolated event."

Detectives from the Major Case Squad are traveling to South Carolina Thursday to meet with detectives there as they continue to piece together their timeline. They also plan to interview Simpson, who is in jail.

“Perhaps the most difficult homicide cases to solve are when the victim and suspects don’t know each other and you have suspects who are not from your area,” Spiess Jr. said of the detectives working the cases. “These are two ingredients that make it extremely difficult to solve. But they have."