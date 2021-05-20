Police say robbery is possible motive in Brentwood, U City slayings, but details scarce as they call for public help
The fatal shooting of a doctor outside a Brentwood hotel and a 70-year-old woman in University City may be connected, police say.
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of St. Louis has identified suspects in the homicide investigations of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City. Police said the suspects - a man and woman - were wanted for murder in South Carolina and were involved in a shootout there with police Monday.
Police identified the suspects as Adrienne Simpson, 34, and Tyler Terry, 26. Terry is charged with the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina on that date. Simpson is believed to also be connected to the three South Carolina crimes and allegedly drove the vehicle during Hardin’s murder. A body found in Great Falls, South Carolina on Wednesday was identified as Simpson’s 33-year-old husband Eugene Simpson. Authorities have not said how he died. He had been reported missing May 2.
The St. Louis shootings happened Saturday night. Police said by Sunday they found information that connected the wanted vehicle, via stolen license plate information, to a location in north St. Louis, where the suspects went to buy drugs. At some point after that purchase, the pair left the St. Louis region and drove back to South Carolina. Around 11 p.m. Monday, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Terry and Simpson led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and spanned more than 20 miles. During the chase, the suspects allegedly fired shots at deputies, striking at least two law enforcement vehicles, according to WSOC-TV. Deputies fired back at the suspects’ car, but it is not known if anyone inside was struck by the return fire.
The suspects’ car eventually crashed on Highway 9 in Chester County. Simpson, who was driving, was arrested at the scene but Terry ran off into the woods. He has not been found as of Thursday morning.
"We cannot find a tie to either one of these people to St. Louis. From now what it appears, this modern day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crime in South Carolina then travel across the country," Joseph Spiess, Jr., chief of the Brentwood Police Department, said of the suspects. "What they did between South Carolina and Missouri, we do not know."
Spiess said the murders of Dr. Sergie Zacharev in Brentwood and Barbara Goodkin in University City were motivated by robbery. There were no connections between either of the victims or the suspects.
"This is a very isolated series of events. It's not like we have sociopaths - psychopaths - running around, shooting people, doing robberies everyday," Spiess said. "It is certainly scary but it is a very isolated event."
Detectives from the Major Case Squad are traveling to South Carolina Thursday to meet with detectives there as they continue to piece together their timeline. They also plan to interview Simpson, who is in jail.
The friend of a Town and Country doctor who was shot and killed outside a hotel and restaurant in Brentwood Saturday says his friend was waiting for an Uber when he was shot.
“Perhaps the most difficult homicide cases to solve are when the victim and suspects don’t know each other and you have suspects who are not from your area,” Spiess Jr. said of the detectives working the cases. “These are two ingredients that make it extremely difficult to solve. But they have."
