NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say held a man against his will for several hours at a North City motel.
A 54-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop at Grand and Page around 11:00 p.m. Thursday when two men, one 35-39-years-old and one in his 50s approached him.
The first suspect pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to go to a room at the nearby Ebony Motel before he punched the victim in the face.
Officers say the victim told them the suspects forced him to undress and held him against his will for three hours before they took his belongings and allowed him to leave.
The victim then walked home, officers say, and then contacted police. He declined medical treatment.
