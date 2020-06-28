CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was shot at his Metro East home by suspects early Sunday morning who followed him home from a nightclub in Centreville, police say.
The shooting happened just after 6:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of N. 89th Street.
Police say the shooting is connected to an altercation that started at the nightclub. Several people on a party bus followed the victim and his girlfriend home before shots were fired, hitting the victim, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe there is more than one shooter and that there is damage to the bus.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or email tips@stlrcs.org. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
