JENNINGS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a police chase led to an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis County overnight.
According to officials, St. Louis City officers were chasing after a car around 2:30 a.m. During the chase, someone inside started shooting at them near the 7300 block of Esterbrook Dr in Jennings.
One person was wounded while another was taken into custody, police said.
No officers were injured.
The shooting follows a night of violent protests in downtown St. Louis and north St. Louis. Four St. Louis City officers were shot and several businesses were damaged and looted.
