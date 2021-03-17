ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was carjacked after being accused of sideswiping and damaging a car in north St. Louis Tuesday.
The 35-year-old carjacking victim told police two men accused him of sideswiping their vehicle in the 5500 block of W. Florissant around 9:30 p.m. The victim offered the suspects money to fix their vehicle, but the suspects demanded more money.
When the man refused to give the suspects more money, the suspects pulled out handguns and took the victim’s car keys, police said. The suspects then drove off in the man’s 2006 Ford Explorer.
No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.
