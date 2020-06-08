NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several suspects crashed into a pick-up truck at the end of chase in north St. Louis County Monday night.
Around 7:20 p.m., police say an officer near I-270 and Lilac spotted a silver Chevrolet sedan that matched the description of a car connected to a shooting that happened in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Monday afternoon. Police believe shots were fired from the Chevrolet at another car.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but police say the driver would not stop, leading the officer on a chase that ended several minutes later near the intersection of Riverview and Chambers, where the car hit a pick-up truck. The truck rolled over and both cars became disabled.
Four males suspects, ages 15, 18, 20, and 23, then got out of the silver Chevrolet and ran but were taken into custody a short time later.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they recovered a long gun and narcotics from the Chevrolet.
