ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for two suspects who led officers on a chase through through St. Louis County into the City of St. Louis.
The pursuit began around 12:45 p.m. near Interstate 70 and Interstate 170. The suspects fled eastbound in a car reported stolen out of St. Louis, and eventually exited on West Florissant.
At that point, police called off the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle reportedly crashed around 12:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of John Avenue, which intersects with North Florissant.
The suspects then fled on foot, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.