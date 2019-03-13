BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Multiple suspects crashed after driving over stop sticks in Berkeley Wednesday evening.
Police said drug detectives with St. Louis County were conducting an investigation when the suspects’ car fled. Officers tried to stop them but police said they would not pull over.
Officers then deployed stop sticks, which flattened the tires on the car.
The suspects then crashed into another vehicle.
At least two suspects were taken into custody and taken to a hospital with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
