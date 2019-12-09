ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police officers are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a McDonald's in St. Louis Sunday night.
Police said two suspects went inside the McDonald's on 1119 North Tucker Blvd. through the drive-thru window and stole money from the register around 9:19 p.m. Sunday. This McDonald's is in the Carr Square neighborhood north of downtown St. Louis.
The suspects then got inside a vehicle and left the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.