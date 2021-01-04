ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the suspects who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and electronics.
St. Louis County police said the theft victim was shopping at the Costco on Rusty Road when her wallet was stolen from her purse on November 18. Multiple credit cards were then used at nearby stores to buy about $10,000 worth of jewelry and electronics.
The same suspects are also believed to have stolen credit cards from the Costco in Manchester on the same day, according to police. In that case, the victim’s credit cards were used to purchase another $10,000 worth of electronics from nearby stores.
Authorities described the suspects as two women and a man. They have not released a photo of the man. One of the women was wearing Dolce & Gabbana tennis shoes with a flower print and was also possibly carrying a miniature white dog in a backpack-style dog carrier.
The suspects could be driving a silver Ford Edge.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts or suspects is encouraged to contact Officer Vitale by phone at 314-615-4266 or email at dvitale@stlouisco.com
