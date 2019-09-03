O’FALION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people are facing charges after a Labor Day robbery in O’Fallon, Missouri.
According to police, Desirae Hoerner, 19, Mason Lowery, 20, and Davion Murphy, 22, were charged with first-degree robbery after an incident in the 1100 block of Technology Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.
The suspects are being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
No other detail regarding the crime has been released.
