SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects have been charged after a robbery in the Metro East led police on a bi-state chase Wednesday night.
Officers from multiple agencies in the Metro East began pursuing two suspects after a strong-armed robbery at the Walmart on Junction Drive around 9:20 p.m.
After driving off from Walmart, the suspects allegedly fired at witnesses from their vehicle near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 270.
About 20 minutes later, St. Louis County officers from the North County Precinct were called to the area of Interstate 270 and Missouri Highway 367 to assist Glen Carbon police, Pontoon Beach police and Madison County Sheriffs Deputies with the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle drove to the area of Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue, where a passenger suspect exited and was shot by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy, according to St. Louis County police. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The suspect vehicle continued driving and was stopped a short distance later. The driver was taken into custody.
The suspect who was shot was given life-saving treatment by officers before EMS arrived at the scene, St. Louis County police said. He was then taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
The deputy who shot the suspect was not injured in the incident. He is reportedly a 38-year-old-man with 11 years of law enforcement experience.
The robbery victim, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged Earl A. Barber, 41, of Ferguson, and Benjamin N. Smith, 48, of St. Louis, each with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged the pair with resisting arrest by fleeing.
Barber's bail was set at $350,000 and Smith's bail was set at $250,000. Both suspects are in custody in St. Louis County, pending extradition to Illinois.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the deputy-involved shooting investigation.
