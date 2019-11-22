PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody and a third is at large after a trio of car thefts led to police chase Friday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., Pacific police received three reports of stolen vehicles.
Two of the vehicles were stolen while they were warming up in private driveways, and the third was left running at a gas station.
Police spotted two of the vehicles and began pursuing them eastbound on I-44. They stopped the pursuit when the suspects exited on Lewis Road, but one of the drivers crashed into another vehicle and then hit a wall.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to chase him down.
The suspect in the second vehicle also fled on foot, and officers caught him near a quarry.
The third suspect is still at large with the third stolen vehicle. The other two vehicles were recovered, though one is in bad condition following the crash.
