Suspects arrested in multi-state crime spree possibly linked to triple homicide in Bethalto

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com/WSMV) – Two people arrested regarding a multi-state crime spree could be linked to a triple homicide in Bethalto, a source told News 4 Friday morning.
[Watch: Video shows suspect wanted in multi-state crime spree pull out gun prior to Hazelwood arrest]
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood Police Department for a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street.
When officers arrived at the home, they saw a person dead inside. Authorities then further checked the home and found two additional people dead. Their cause of death has not been made public.
The victims have been described as a 59-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 30-year-old man. Their identities have not been released.
The Major Case Squad was activated shortly after the bodies were found. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-377-5266.
Duo arrested in Hazelwoood
A source later told News 4 two people arrested in Hazelwood for a multi-state crime spree could be connected to the Bethalto murders.
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, officers from Clarksville, Tennessee believed two people wanted in connection to a kidnapping and aggravated assault in their jurisdiction may have been hiding out at a hotel in Hazelwood. Authorities said the same individuals, 41-year-old Brady Witcher of Alabama and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan of Tennessee, had warrants for capital murder in Alabama and aggravated assault in Tennessee.
After being contacted by police in Tennessee, the Hazelwood Police Department said they partnered with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the St. Louis County Police Department Special Response Unit to arrest the suspects, who were known to be armed and dangerous.
Witcher and McMillan were taken into custody after being found at a hotel in the 7300 block of North Hanley in Hazelwood around 10:20 p.m.
UPDATE:TBI Most Wanted fugitives Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher have been captured, after being located by law enforcement in St. Louis, Missouri.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/MmSkxVt48T— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 20, 2019
Alleged crime spree
On Friday, December 13, 2019 deputies in Jefferson County, Alabama found 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes dead in a wooded area near Medical Park Drive. The deputies then obtained warrants against Witcher and McMillan, charging them with kidnapping and capital murder.
According to WSMV, Witcher and McMillan were then listed as wanted in Clarksville for shoplifting, aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Clarksville Police said in addition to the Walmart incident, Witcher and McMillan also invaded a home in the 100 block of Westfield Ct on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Witcher and McMillan were able to elude police on Wednesday and then made their way to the home on Westfield Ct. around 4 p.m. They found an unlocked apartment, went inside and tied up a young, married couple in their 20's. Witcher and McMillan, both armed with guns, then forced the couple into a closet where they remained until being taken out sometime early Thursday morning.
The victims were then separated into different room where Witcher and McMillan reportedly confronted them. A shot was also fired during the confrontation. The husband was stabbed and his wife was eventually able to wrestle the gun away from McMillan. The couple was then able to escape.
Witcher and McMillan then allegedly stole the couple's 2012 GMC pick-up truck with Texas tag KST3558 with tow mirrors. The truck has not yet been recovered. The husband was taken to a Nashville hospital to be treated for his stab wounds and is expected to be released soon. The wife was treated for a leg injury and released from Tennova.
Witcher and McMillan also allegedly stole a red 2019 Nissan Altima out of Alabama with North Carolina tag FMJ6505. The Altima has also not been recovered.
This story will continue to be updated as additional information is released.
