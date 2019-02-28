SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say they arrested two suspects and are searching for another in Soulard after a bi-state chase.
At a Walmart in Collinsville, Illinois, authorities say a police officer spotted a Dodge Charger on the parking lot that was taken in a carjacking in the Metro East recently.
The suspects inside then led officers on a chase over the JB Bridge into South County and then north on I-55 into South City.
Police said during the chase, the suspects were driving at speeds approaching 130 MPH.
Three suspects then got out of the car near the intersection of 12th and Sidney and ran.
Two were arrested, a third is still at-large.
