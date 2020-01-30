NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were arrested after a chase ended in North County Thursday evening; police say one suspect is still at-large.
The suspects were arrested near the intersection of Oakdale and Greer around 5:00 p.m.
Police say someone called around 4:30 p.m. saying there were three men with drugs and a weapon in a car and believed one of the men was a murder suspect.
"We weren’t sure where the suspect was wanted for a homicide out of,” said Captain Herb Simmons. “We have to think about our citizens here. You know when they are calling us, we have to do some investigative work.
Police tried to stop the car, but the driver would not pullover, leading officers on a chase.
Police said the suspects drove onto I-70 into St. Louis City and later made their way back into St. Louis County.
“The chief felt that the pursuit at the time was justified with all the information we had at the time of the pursuit," said Simmons.
After leading police on a chase for about 25 minutes, the suspects abandoned the car in the 2200 block of Oakdale in Hillsdale and ran.
Two suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit, but the third remains at-large.
Inside the car, police say they found what's believed to be crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and about $1,100 in cash. Officers also say they also recovered an assault weapon the suspects dumped on I-70.
Captain Simmons says the message from police is clear.
“We’re not stopping, we’re coming. We’re going to do everything we can to get the drugs and guns off the street," said Simmons.
The two suspects who were taken into custody will be taken to the St. Louis County Jail. Investigators say both have long criminal histories. Police searched for the third suspect for about an hour with a K9, but lost his scent.
