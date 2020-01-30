NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were arrested after a chase ended in North County Thursday evening; police say one suspect is still at-large.
The suspects were arrested near the intersection of Oakdale and Greer sometime after 5:00 p.m.
Police said a Hillsdale police detective spotted a car that he thought was occupied by a suspect wanted in a homicide. He tried to stop the car, which had three people inside, but the driver would not pullover, leading officers on a chase.
Police said the suspects drove onto I-70 into St. Louis City and later made their way back into St. Louis County. The suspects then abandoned the car in the 2200 block of Oakdale in Hillsdale and ran.
Two suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit but the third remains at-large.
Inside the car, police say they found a large amount of cash. Officers also say they recovered a rifle the suspects dumped on I-70.
