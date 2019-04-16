ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An overnight bi-county police chase ended with three suspects in custody.
The incident reportedly started in the City of St. Charles when officers were called to investigate a report of people trying to break into cars. When officers arrived at that scene, they attempted to stop a car associated with the report but the suspects drove away.
A pursuit then ensued from St. Charles, during which officers discovered the vehicle they were chasing was stolen out of Creve Coeur. The chase went onto Interstate 70 and officers in St. Ann set up spike strips, which the suspect vehicle hit. The suspect vehicle then stopped at the “Parking Spot 2” on Natural Bridge and three suspects ran from it.
Two of the suspects hid under cars at the “Parking Spot 2” and tossed one of the guns out. The other suspect ran to the nearby Drury Inn and jumped a brick wall that houses air conditioning units for the hotel. All three were taken into custody. Police said they also found three weapons.
No other information has been released.
