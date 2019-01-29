ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested two suspects after a man was found shot to death in car in North St. Louis County late Saturday night.
Prosecutors charged both Aaron Walters and William Westbrook with one count of murder, one count of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to Shepley and Hobkirk for a report of a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Once there, police said they found Derion Hamilton, 26, inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Hamilton was found in the passenger seat and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to charging documents, Walters admitted to police to setting up a deal to purchase marijuana that took place inside the car. During the drug deal, Walters unlocked the back passenger car door to let Westbrook inside.
Police said Westbrook shot and killed Hamilton as soon as he entered the car.
The drugs were taken from the car, police say.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was also on the scene. He told officers he was with Hamilton inside the vehicle in the 100 block of Cameron when the shooting took place. The driver said he drove away from the area after the shooting.
Both Westbrook and Walters are being held on a $500,000 bond.
The County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.
Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. Anonymous tippers can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
