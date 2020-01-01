WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An adult and juvenile are in custody after a stolen car crashed into a utility pole in Wentzville Wednesday morning.
Around 7:35 a.m., police were called to the Peine Lake Apartments for a reported armed carjacking. Officers reportedly tried stopping the stolen vehicle, but it continued driving and later hit a utility pole in the 100 block of Green Gables Drive.
Following the crash, two people were taken into custody. Police said two handguns were also found in the car.
No injuries were reported.
No other information has been released.
