ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police from North St. Louis County and St. Louis City were involved in a police pursuit that began just before 2 p.m. Thursday that turned into a foot pursuit in North City.
According to police, the vehicle that officers pursued is connected to an officer being assaulted during a North County Co-Op drug investigation. Police say he was hit by a car, causing a knee injury.
The chase took officers from St. Louis County and down Interstate 70 into North City with the driver of the vehicle and another suspect got out on foot in the Penrose neighborhood.
They were later arrested.
Police say two weapons were found in the car, one of which was stolen.
