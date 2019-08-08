FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three men are accused of using a BB gun to rob several victims behind a DSW Shoe Warehouse store in Fairview Heights.
Deandre Brison, 23, William Brandon, 19, and Tiderion Sanders, 26, all of St. Louis, are charged with aggravated robbery.
Police said three men were walking near the DSW around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when a white car with tinted windows pulled up. The suspects inside the car then asked the victims a question and pointed a gun at them before taking cash, a cell phone and shoes, police say. The suspects then drove off.
A short time later, an officer noticed the suspects and their car in the parking lot of the St. Clair 10 Cinema. The suspects then drove out of the parking lot. Officers said they stopped the car on Fountains Parkway at Illinois Route 159.
Inside the car were Brison, Brandon and Sanders, police say. There were also two women and a toddler inside. The toddler was taken into protective custody; the two women were taken into custody and released.
Police said they also found two handguns, which turned out to be BB guns, and the stolen items inside the car.
Brison and Sanders are being held on a $50,000 bond while Brandon is being held on a $75,000 bond.
