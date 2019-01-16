UPDATE: Johnson turned himself into authorities, and has a bail set at $500,000
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In October 2017, surveillance video caught a disturbing crime on camera in a liquor store parking lot in Alorton, Illinois.
According to court documents, Kemondre L. Johnson of Centerville is charged with attempted murder along with aggravated battery.
He shot a man three times while standing next to an SUV with a small child inside, according to police.
The victim survived the attack.
According to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney finding Johnson is a top priority.
Brendan Kelly told News 4, “The charges this person is facing are very serious. The crime is serious. This is a violent crime so we need to make sure this person is apprehended.”
According to Kelly, the U.S. Marshals have been searching for Johnson but so far the search hasn’t produced any solid leads on Johnson’s whereabouts.
The crime occurred during daylight hours with several witnesses standing in the parking lot.
Kelly described the attack as particularly violent and added, “Unfortunately we see it all too often, people are making terrible choices. They are choosing to commit these violent acts and putting at risk not just the individual they may be targeting, but other people around them.”
Kelly advises anyone who knows the location of Kemondre Johnson to contact police or CrimeStoppers immediately. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Johnson.
You can reach CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.