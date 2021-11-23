St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says A St. Louis man who is a suspected serial killer has been arrested for crimes that span Missouri.

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Suspected serial killer Perez Reed will be arraigned on a federal weapons charge Tuesday morning.

Reed, 26, is believed to have carried out a killing spree that began September 12 and stretched from St. Louis to Kansas City, Kansas. Reed is tied to six killings, including two homicides in Kansas City , Kansas.

He was arrested early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis. He got off the train in Independence, Mo. and took a bus before he was arrested in Kansas City.

He is being held on a $1 million bond in St. Louis.