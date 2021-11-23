St. Louis man linked to 6 murders, FBI says A St. Louis man who is a suspected serial killer has been arrested for crimes that span Missouri.

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Suspected serial killer Perez Reed pled not guilty to a federal unlawful use of weapon charge during court Tuesday morning.

Reed, 26, is believed to have carried out a killing spree that began September 12 and stretched from St. Louis to Kansas City, Kansas. Reed is tied to six killings, including two homicides in Kansas City , Kansas.

He was arrested early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis. He got off the train in Independence, Mo. and took a bus before he was arrested in Kansas City.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Reed with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. In the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Reed has been charged with one count of interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. City authorities charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of assault.

He is being held on a $1 million bond in St. Louis.